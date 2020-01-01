Menu
2014 Ford F-150

XL Regular Cab 6.5-ft. Bed 2WD with Canopy and Rack

2014 Ford F-150

XL Regular Cab 6.5-ft. Bed 2WD with Canopy and Rack

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$8,850

+ taxes & licensing

  • 196,219KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4502844
  • Stock #: BC0032286
  • VIN: 1FTMF1CM1EFA86881
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2014 Ford F-150 XL 6.5-ft. Bed 2WD with Canopy, 3.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, 12V plug-in, auxiliary plug-in, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. $8,850.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $9,150.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Front side airbag
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Towing Preparation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

