2014 Ford F-150 XL 6.5-ft. Bed 2WD with Canopy, 3.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, 12V plug-in, auxiliary plug-in, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. $8,850.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $9,150.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player Convenience tilt steering

Tow Hitch Receiver Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Front side airbag

Electronic Brake Assistance

Vehicle Stability Control System

Towing Preparation Package

