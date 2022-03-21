Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford F-150

234,646 KM

Details Description Features

$14,330

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,330

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XL SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

XL SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 8667827
  2. 8667827
  3. 8667827
  4. 8667827
  5. 8667827
  6. 8667827
  7. 8667827
  8. 8667827
  9. 8667827
  10. 8667827
  11. 8667827
  12. 8667827
  13. 8667827
  14. 8667827
  15. 8667827
  16. 8667827
  17. 8667827
  18. 8667827
  19. 8667827
  20. 8667827
  21. 8667827
  22. 8667827
  23. 8667827
  24. 8667827
  25. 8667827
  26. 8667827
  27. 8667827
  28. 8667827
  29. 8667827
  30. 8667827
  31. 8667827
  32. 8667827
  33. 8667827
  34. 8667827
  35. 8667827
  36. 8667827
  37. 8667827
  38. 8667827
  39. 8667827
  40. 8667827
  41. 8667827
  42. 8667827
  43. 8667827
  44. 8667827
  45. 8667827
  46. 8667827
  47. 8667827
  48. 8667827
Contact Seller

$14,330

+ taxes & licensing

234,646KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8667827
  • Stock #: BC0034970
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF9EKD85534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 234,646 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford F-150 XL SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD, 5.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, bluetooth, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, red exterior, black interior, vinyl. $14,330.00 plus $350 processing fee, $14,680.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Locking Differential
Tow Hitch Receiver
Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 139,302 KM
$16,650 + tax & lic
2008 Workhorse W62 G...
 46,792 KM
$45,610 + tax & lic
2014 Freightliner MT...
 105,195 KM
$47,530 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory