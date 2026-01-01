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2014 Ford F-250 SD XLT SuperCab Long Bed 4WD, Rear Power Lift Gate 6.7L V8 OHV 16V DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, Gray interior, cloth. Engine Hours: 5198 Idle Hours: 164 $17,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $17,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2014 Ford F-250

234,513 KM

Details Description Features

$17,510

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford F-250

SD XLT SuperCab Long Bed 4WD Diesel Rear Power Lift Gate

Watch This Vehicle
14131048

2014 Ford F-250

SD XLT SuperCab Long Bed 4WD Diesel Rear Power Lift Gate

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$17,510

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
234,513KM
VIN 1FT7X2BT8EEA44500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 234,513 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford F-250 SD XLT SuperCab Long Bed 4WD, Rear Power Lift Gate 6.7L V8 OHV 16V DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, Gray interior, cloth. Engine Hours: 5198
Idle Hours: 164 $17,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $17,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights

Safety

ABS Brakes

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Electronic Brake Assistance
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$17,510

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 Ford F-250