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This 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL Extended Cab is powered by a 6.7L Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Built for towing, hauling, and commercial applications, this heavy-duty pickup offers diesel performance and practical utility in a versatile extended cab configuration. Equipped with a canopy featuring a slide-out cargo tray, this truck provides secure and accessible storage for tools, equipment, and materials. Additional features include a trailer hitch receiver, integrated trailer brake controller, electronic locking differential, heated mirrors, power windows, power door locks, power mirrors, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, and a CD player. Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this F-250 Super Duty offers a capable platform suitable for contractors, fleet operators, tradespeople, and recreational towing applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $29,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2014 Ford F-250

214,471 KM

Details Description Features

$29,810

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford F-250

SD XL 4x4 Power Stroke Diesel Extended Cab Pickup with Canopy

Watch This Vehicle
14212734

2014 Ford F-250

SD XL 4x4 Power Stroke Diesel Extended Cab Pickup with Canopy

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$29,810

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
214,471KM
VIN 1FT7X2BT9EEA00490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 214,471 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL Extended Cab is powered by a 6.7L Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Built for towing, hauling, and commercial applications, this heavy-duty pickup offers diesel performance and practical utility in a versatile extended cab configuration.

Equipped with a canopy featuring a slide-out cargo tray, this truck provides secure and accessible storage for tools, equipment, and materials. Additional features include a trailer hitch receiver, integrated trailer brake controller, electronic locking differential, heated mirrors, power windows, power door locks, power mirrors, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, and a CD player.

Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this F-250 Super Duty offers a capable platform suitable for contractors, fleet operators, tradespeople, and recreational towing applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $29,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Electronic Brake Assistance
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

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6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$29,810

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 Ford F-250