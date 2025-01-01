Menu
Account
Sign In
2014 Ford F-350 SD Crew Cab 4WD with Work Canopy, 8 foot box, 6.2L V8 OHV 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, gold interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until May 2026. $27,210.00 plus $375 processing fee, $27,585.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2014 Ford F-350

213,570 KM

Details Description Features

$27,210

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford F-350

SD Crew Cab 4WD with Work Canopy

Watch This Vehicle
12572012

2014 Ford F-350

SD Crew Cab 4WD with Work Canopy

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12572012
  2. 12572012
  3. 12572012
  4. 12572012
  5. 12572012
  6. 12572012
  7. 12572012
  8. 12572012
  9. 12572012
  10. 12572012
  11. 12572012
  12. 12572012
  13. 12572012
  14. 12572012
  15. 12572012
  16. 12572012
  17. 12572012
  18. 12572012
  19. 12572012
  20. 12572012
  21. 12572012
  22. 12572012
  23. 12572012
  24. 12572012
  25. 12572012
  26. 12572012
  27. 12572012
  28. 12572012
  29. 12572012
  30. 12572012
  31. 12572012
  32. 12572012
  33. 12572012
  34. 12572012
  35. 12572012
  36. 12572012
  37. 12572012
  38. 12572012
  39. 12572012
  40. 12572012
  41. 12572012
  42. 12572012
  43. 12572012
  44. 12572012
  45. 12572012
  46. 12572012
  47. 12572012
  48. 12572012
  49. 12572012
  50. 12572012
  51. 12572012
  52. 12572012
  53. 12572012
  54. 12572012
  55. 12572012
  56. 12572012
  57. 12572012
  58. 12572012
  59. 12572012
  60. 12572012
  61. 12572012
  62. 12572012
  63. 12572012
  64. 12572012
  65. 12572012
  66. 12572012
  67. 12572012
  68. 12572012
  69. 12572012
  70. 12572012
  71. 12572012
  72. 12572012
  73. 12572012
  74. 12572012
  75. 12572012
  76. 12572012
Contact Seller

$27,210

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
213,570KM
VIN 1FT8W3B60EEA75652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 213,570 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford F-350 SD Crew Cab 4WD with Work Canopy, 8 foot box, 6.2L V8 OHV 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, gold interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until May 2026. $27,210.00 plus $375 processing fee, $27,585.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2024 Ford F-550 XL Crew Cab & Chassis 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Ford F-550 XL Crew Cab & Chassis 4WD 195 KM $87,510 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Transit 250 High Roof Cargo Van with 148 inch Wheelbase for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Ford Transit 250 High Roof Cargo Van with 148 inch Wheelbase 137,310 KM $34,875 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Econoline E-450 16 Foot Reefer Cube Van Box Truck with Power Tailgate for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Ford Econoline E-450 16 Foot Reefer Cube Van Box Truck with Power Tailgate 28,225 KM $77,880 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,210

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 Ford F-350