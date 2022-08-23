Menu
2014 Ford F-350

284,407 KM

Details

$34,281

+ tax & licensing
$34,281

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

4x4 - Crew Cab XLT - SRW

Location

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

284,407KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8982727
  • Stock #: 18UTNA36723
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT3EEA36723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UTNA36723
  • Mileage 284,407 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

