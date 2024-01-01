$48,710+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-550
Flat Deck With Crane 4WD
2014 Ford F-550
Flat Deck With Crane 4WD
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$48,710
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 264,467 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ford F-550 Flat Deck With Crane 4WD, 6.8L V10 SOHC 30V engine, 10 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to March 2025 $48,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $49,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Repo.com
Email Repo.com
Repo.com
Burnaby
Call Dealer
604-522-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376