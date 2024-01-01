Menu
Account
Sign In
2014 Ford F-550 Flat Deck With Crane 4WD, 6.8L V10 SOHC 30V engine, 10 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to March 2025 $48,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $49,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2014 Ford F-550

264,467 KM

Details Description Features

$48,710

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford F-550

Flat Deck With Crane 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12003574

2014 Ford F-550

Flat Deck With Crane 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12003574
  2. 12003574
  3. 12003574
  4. 12003574
  5. 12003574
  6. 12003574
  7. 12003574
  8. 12003574
  9. 12003574
  10. 12003574
  11. 12003574
  12. 12003574
  13. 12003574
  14. 12003574
  15. 12003574
  16. 12003574
  17. 12003574
  18. 12003574
  19. 12003574
  20. 12003574
  21. 12003574
  22. 12003574
  23. 12003574
  24. 12003574
  25. 12003574
  26. 12003574
  27. 12003574
  28. 12003574
  29. 12003574
  30. 12003574
  31. 12003574
  32. 12003574
  33. 12003574
  34. 12003574
  35. 12003574
  36. 12003574
  37. 12003574
  38. 12003574
  39. 12003574
  40. 12003574
  41. 12003574
  42. 12003574
  43. 12003574
  44. 12003574
  45. 12003574
  46. 12003574
  47. 12003574
  48. 12003574
  49. 12003574
  50. 12003574
Contact Seller

$48,710

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
264,467KM
VIN 1FD0W5HY3EEB43987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 264,467 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford F-550 Flat Deck With Crane 4WD, 6.8L V10 SOHC 30V engine, 10 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to March 2025 $48,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $49,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 21 Passenger Bus low floor With front Wheelchair Accessibility for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 21 Passenger Bus low floor With front Wheelchair Accessibility 454,211 KM $21,850 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford F-550 Service Truck With Crane 2WD Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2009 Ford F-550 Service Truck With Crane 2WD Diesel 296,906 KM $23,810 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WORK TRUCK 2WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WORK TRUCK 2WD 119,247 KM $14,810 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,710

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-550