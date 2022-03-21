2014 Ford Fiesta

$12,999 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 2 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8904097

8904097 Stock #: 8UTNA16054

8UTNA16054 VIN: 3FADP4FJ0EM116054

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA16054

Mileage 97,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.