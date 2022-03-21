Menu
2014 Ford Fiesta

97,200 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2014 Ford Fiesta

2014 Ford Fiesta

(5) Titanium

2014 Ford Fiesta

(5) Titanium

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

97,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8904097
  • Stock #: 8UTNA16054
  • VIN: 3FADP4FJ0EM116054

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 8UTNA16054
  Mileage 97,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

