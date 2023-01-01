Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Mustang

77,970 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Mustang

2014 Ford Mustang

V6 2 Doors

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Mustang

V6 2 Doors

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 10634262
  2. 10634262
  3. 10634262
  4. 10634262
  5. 10634262
  6. 10634262
  7. 10634262
  8. 10634262
  9. 10634262
  10. 10634262
  11. 10634262
  12. 10634262
  13. 10634262
  14. 10634262
  15. 10634262
  16. 10634262
  17. 10634262
  18. 10634262
  19. 10634262
  20. 10634262
  21. 10634262
  22. 10634262
  23. 10634262
  24. 10634262
  25. 10634262
  26. 10634262
  27. 10634262
  28. 10634262
  29. 10634262
  30. 10634262
  31. 10634262
  32. 10634262
  33. 10634262
  34. 10634262
  35. 10634262
  36. 10634262
  37. 10634262
  38. 10634262
  39. 10634262
  40. 10634262
  41. 10634262
  42. 10634262
  43. 10634262
  44. 10634262
  45. 10634262
  46. 10634262
  47. 10634262
  48. 10634262
  49. 10634262
  50. 10634262
Contact Seller

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
77,970KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10634262
  • Stock #: BC0035878
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8AM1E5238791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 77,970 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford Mustang V6 2 Doors, 3.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, leather. $15,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $15,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
High intensity discharge headlights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2012 Ford F-550 Supe...
 187,009 KM
$39,810 + tax & lic
2006 GMC 7500 Dump T...
 188,696 KM
$50,910 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 5500 9 foot...
 68,552 KM
$46,830 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory