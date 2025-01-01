Menu
2014 Ford Transit Connect XL Cargo Van with Rear Shelving, 2.5L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $24,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $25,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2014 Ford Transit Connect

128,466 KM

$24,820

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Transit Connect

XL Cargo Van with Rear Shelving

12511417

2014 Ford Transit Connect

XL Cargo Van with Rear Shelving

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$24,820

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,466KM
VIN NM0LS7E79E1133795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,466 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

2014 Ford Transit Connect