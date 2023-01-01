$51,810+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
2014 Freightliner MT45
Chassis Cargo Van Dually Diesel
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$51,810
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10036836
- Stock #: BC0035926
- VIN: 4UZAAPDU2ECFW9377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # BC0035926
- Mileage 78,996 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Freightliner MT45 Chassis Cargo Van Diesel, 6.7L L6 DIESEL engine, 3 door, automatic, 4X2, Cummins engine, Tekonsha Electronic Brake Control, white exterior. Certificate and Decal valid to May 2024 $51,810.00 plus $350 processing fee, $52,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Mechanical
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.