2014 Freightliner MT45

78,996 KM

$51,810

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

Chassis Cargo Van Dually Diesel

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

78,996KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
Vehicle Description

2014 Freightliner MT45 Chassis Cargo Van Diesel, 6.7L L6 DIESEL engine, 3 door, automatic, 4X2, Cummins engine, Tekonsha Electronic Brake Control, white exterior. Certificate and Decal valid to May 2024 $51,810.00 plus $350 processing fee, $52,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Electronic Brake Assistance

