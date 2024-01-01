Menu
Account
Sign In
2014 Freightliner Thomas Bus Diesel 29 Passenger (28 passengers plus the Driver = 29 total passengers seat belts) with Hydraulic Brakes, Cummins 6.7L L6 DIESEL engine, 1 door, 4X2, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD changer, yellow exterior, Exhaust Brake, Parked Regen, Econ Mode, Heater Fans, Strobe Lights, Power Door, Battery cutoff Switch, Cummins Diesel. Hours: 5542 hrs. Certificate and Decal valid to November 2024 $59,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $60,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2014 Freightliner Thomas

45,531 KM

Details Description Features

$59,870

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Freightliner Thomas

Bus Diesel 29 Passenger with Hydraulic Brakes

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Freightliner Thomas

Bus Diesel 29 Passenger with Hydraulic Brakes

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11413045
  2. 11413045
  3. 11413045
  4. 11413045
  5. 11413045
  6. 11413045
  7. 11413045
  8. 11413045
  9. 11413045
  10. 11413045
  11. 11413045
  12. 11413045
  13. 11413045
  14. 11413045
  15. 11413045
  16. 11413045
  17. 11413045
  18. 11413045
  19. 11413045
  20. 11413045
  21. 11413045
  22. 11413045
  23. 11413045
  24. 11413045
  25. 11413045
  26. 11413045
  27. 11413045
  28. 11413045
  29. 11413045
  30. 11413045
  31. 11413045
  32. 11413045
  33. 11413045
  34. 11413045
  35. 11413045
  36. 11413045
  37. 11413045
  38. 11413045
  39. 11413045
  40. 11413045
  41. 11413045
  42. 11413045
  43. 11413045
  44. 11413045
  45. 11413045
  46. 11413045
  47. 11413045
  48. 11413045
  49. 11413045
  50. 11413045
Contact Seller

$59,870

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,531KM
VIN 4UZABRDU5ECFL0243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0037069
  • Mileage 45,531 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Freightliner Thomas Bus Diesel 29 Passenger (28 passengers plus the Driver = 29 total passengers seat belts) with Hydraulic Brakes, Cummins 6.7L L6 DIESEL engine, 1 door, 4X2, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD changer, yellow exterior, Exhaust Brake, Parked Regen, Econ Mode, Heater Fans, Strobe Lights, Power Door, Battery cutoff Switch, Cummins Diesel. Hours: 5542 hrs. Certificate and Decal valid to November 2024 $59,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $60,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Changer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2008 CASE Super 580M Backhoe Loader 4x4 With Rear Stabilizers Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2008 CASE Super 580M Backhoe Loader 4x4 With Rear Stabilizers Diesel 0 $28,210 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Suburban 5 Seater 4WD EX Government for sale in Burnaby, BC
2011 Chevrolet Suburban 5 Seater 4WD EX Government 182,854 KM $20,810 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Freightliner Thomas Bus Diesel 29 Passenger with Hydraulic Brakes for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 Freightliner Thomas Bus Diesel 29 Passenger with Hydraulic Brakes 45,531 KM $59,870 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2014 Freightliner Thomas