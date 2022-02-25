$31,510+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Savana
G2500 Cargo Van Rear Shelving And Ladder Rack
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$31,510
- Listing ID: 8406507
- Stock #: BC0034763
- VIN: 1GTW7FBA6E1167494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 136,011 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 GMC Savana G2500 Cargo Van Rear Shelving And Ladder Rack, 4.8L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $31,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $31,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
