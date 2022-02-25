Menu
2014 GMC Savana

136,011 KM

$31,510

+ tax & licensing
$31,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 GMC Savana

2014 GMC Savana

G2500 Cargo Van Rear Shelving And Ladder Rack

2014 GMC Savana

G2500 Cargo Van Rear Shelving And Ladder Rack

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$31,510

+ taxes & licensing

136,011KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8406507
  Stock #: BC0034763
  VIN: 1GTW7FBA6E1167494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 136,011 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 GMC Savana G2500 Cargo Van Rear Shelving And Ladder Rack, 4.8L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $31,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $31,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

