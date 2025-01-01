Menu
2014 Honda Civic

156,420 KM

Details

$12,980

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT

12475159

2014 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Used
156,420KM
VIN 2HGFB2F47EH013553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Grey Fabric
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA13553
  • Mileage 156,420 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

2014 Honda Civic