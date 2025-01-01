$12,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2014 Honda Civic
Sedan LX CVT
2014 Honda Civic
Sedan LX CVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$12,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,420KM
VIN 2HGFB2F47EH013553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Taffeta White
- Interior Colour Grey Fabric
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA13553
- Mileage 156,420 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
2014 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT 156,420 KM $12,980 + tax & lic
2023 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design AWD T at 20,041 KM $39,480 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Elantra GL at 157,880 KM $6,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$12,980
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2014 Honda Civic