2014 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT

2014 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$12,494

+ taxes & licensing

  • 118,583KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4575309
  • Stock #: AI4643B
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F46EH047127
Exterior Colour
Taffeta White
Interior Colour
Grey Fabric
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

This fantastic locally-owned and meticulously dealer-serviced 2014 Honda Civic LX Sedan has been maintained in immaculate condition both inside and out! With low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a perfect declaration-free accident history, this LX Civic Sedan comes with a CVT automatic transmission and offers legendary Honda reliability and one of the lowest costs of driving in the industry! To truly witness the incredible condition this Civic has been maintained in, both physically and mechanically, it must be seen and driven! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

