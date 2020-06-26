Menu
$15,840

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Odyssey

EX-L w/RES

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  • 95,181KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5301821
  • Stock #: BC0031598
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H68EB504289
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L w/RES, 3.5L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, CD player, DVD player, bluetooth, usb, aux, rear dvd player, rear heated seats, front heated seats, power seats, backup camera, power door locks, power windows, power sunroof, blue exterior, grey interior, leather. $15,840.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $16,140.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • First Aid Kit
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Rear Wiper
  • Automatic Headlights
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • dvd player
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • Locking Differential
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
  • Driver Power Seat
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Front Heated Seat
  • Second Row Folding Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Third Row Removable Seat
  • Power Sliding Side Van Door
  • Second Row Sound Controls
  • Second Row Heated Seat
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Trunk anti-trap device
  • Remote Ignition
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Load Bearing Exterior Rack
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
  • Passenger Power Seat
  • Power Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Passenger Climate Controls
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

