Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda Pilot

117,900 KM

Details Description

$27,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,895

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Pilot

2014 Honda Pilot

Touring 4WD 5AT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Pilot

Touring 4WD 5AT

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8074861
  2. 8074861
  3. 8074861
  4. 8074861
  5. 8074861
  6. 8074861
  7. 8074861
  8. 8074861
  9. 8074861
  10. 8074861
Contact Seller

$27,895

+ taxes & licensing

117,900KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8074861
  • Stock #: ET5132A
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H9XEB505242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # ET5132A
  • Mileage 117,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2020 Porsche 911 Car...
 13,300 KM
$178,295 + tax & lic
2018 BMW i3
 47,200 KM
$34,689 + tax & lic
2019 BMW 4 Series 43...
 15,900 KM
$43,895 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory