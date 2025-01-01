Menu
2014 Hyundai Genesis

129,000 KM

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing
Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Used
129,000KM
VIN KMHHT6KD9EU115317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caspian Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 8UTNA15317
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

