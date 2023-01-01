Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

120,431 KM

$17,378

+ tax & licensing
$17,378

+ taxes & licensing

Metrotown Mazda

604-433-7779

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T AWD SE

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T AWD SE

Location

Metrotown Mazda

5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7

604-433-7779

$17,378

+ taxes & licensing

120,431KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9572290
  Stock #: 13515
  VIN: 5XYZUDLB7EG171085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 120,431 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard safety features for all 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe models include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front-seat active head restraints. Also standard are a rearview camera.

On either side of the driving spectrum, the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe has the potential to impress. With nearly 300 hp on tap, the Santa Fe's V6 helps it to accelerate with authority. The smooth and quiet engine makes for relaxed highway travel, as do low levels of wind and road noise. On winding mountain passes, the Santa Fe feels fairly light and sporty as big three-row crossover SUVs go.

Among the numerous competing crossover SUVs in its class, the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe has one of the nicer cabins of the bunch. This is thanks in no small part to its exceptional materials quality, the thoughtful placement of its controls and its overall spaciousness. As we've come to expect from Hyundai, the Santa Fe's cockpit could serve as a benchmark for elegant simplicity in the segment. Switchgear is well-organized and legible, while the touchscreen menus and functions are as intuitive as it gets.

The front seats are pretty comfortable for longer drives, with enough adjustments to accommodate drivers of all sizes. Second-row passengers will also find the quarters to their liking, with a wide range of recline angle and plenty of head- and legroom, even with the optional panoramic sunroof.

A $380 Doc fee ihas been applied

Vehicle Features

Metrotown Mazda

Metrotown Mazda

5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7

