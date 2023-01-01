$17,378+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,378
+ taxes & licensing
Metrotown Mazda
604-433-7779
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T AWD SE
Location
Metrotown Mazda
5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7
604-433-7779
$17,378
+ taxes & licensing
120,431KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9572290
- Stock #: 13515
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB7EG171085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Twilight Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 120,431 KM
Vehicle Description
On either side of the driving spectrum, the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe has the potential to impress. With nearly 300 hp on tap, the Santa Fe's V6 helps it to accelerate with authority. The smooth and quiet engine makes for relaxed highway travel, as do low levels of wind and road noise. On winding mountain passes, the Santa Fe feels fairly light and sporty as big three-row crossover SUVs go.
Among the numerous competing crossover SUVs in its class, the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe has one of the nicer cabins of the bunch. This is thanks in no small part to its exceptional materials quality, the thoughtful placement of its controls and its overall spaciousness. As we've come to expect from Hyundai, the Santa Fe's cockpit could serve as a benchmark for elegant simplicity in the segment. Switchgear is well-organized and legible, while the touchscreen menus and functions are as intuitive as it gets.
The front seats are pretty comfortable for longer drives, with enough adjustments to accommodate drivers of all sizes. Second-row passengers will also find the quarters to their liking, with a wide range of recline angle and plenty of head- and legroom, even with the optional panoramic sunroof.
A $380 Doc fee ihas been applied
Vehicle Features
SA3SAA20DE35
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Metrotown Mazda
Metrotown Mazda
5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7
Call Dealer
604-433-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
Are you sure you want to leave this page? This will end your live chat.