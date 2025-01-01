$8,980+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Veloster
Turbo at
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$8,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Marathon Blue Pearl
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 114,536 KM
Vehicle Description
- 114,537km – 1.6L turbocharged engine – 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters – 18-inch alloy wheels – Leather seats – Heated front seats – Bluetooth® hands-free connectivity – Cruise control – Air conditioning – Power windows, locks, and mirrors – Keyless entry - Back-up camera **Documentation fee $998**
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
604-525-4667