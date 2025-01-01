Menu
- 114,537km – 1.6L turbocharged engine – 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters – 18-inch alloy wheels – Leather seats – Heated front seats – Bluetooth® hands-free connectivity – Cruise control – Air conditioning – Power windows, locks, and mirrors – Keyless entry - Back-up camera **Documentation fee $998**

2014 Hyundai Veloster

114,536 KM

Details Description

$8,980

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo at

12903698

2014 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo at

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,536KM
VIN KMHTC6AE1EU198794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Marathon Blue Pearl
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 114,536 KM

Vehicle Description

