2014 International 3000 46 Passenger Bus With Air Brakes Diesel,6.4L V8 DIESEL engine, 1 door, 46 passenger plus 1 driver, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, mud snow mode, 6 emergency exits, yellow exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Certificate and Decal valid to March 2024 $38,970.00 plus $375 processing fee, $39,345.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2014 International 3000

71,909 KM

Details Description

$38,970

+ tax & licensing
2014 International 3000

46 Passenger Bus With Air Brakes Diesel

2014 International 3000

46 Passenger Bus With Air Brakes Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$38,970

+ taxes & licensing

71,909KM
Used
VIN 4DRBUSKP2EB480830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,909 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 International 3000 46 Passenger Bus With Air Brakes Diesel,6.4L V8 DIESEL engine, 1 door, 46 passenger plus 1 driver, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, mud snow mode, 6 emergency exits, yellow exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Certificate and Decal valid to March 2024 $38,970.00 plus $375 processing fee, $39,345.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$38,970

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 International 3000