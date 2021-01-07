2014 International 4300

+ taxes & licensing
2014 International DuraStar 4300 Cube Van 24 Foot 3 Seater Reefer With Air Brakes, 6.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. Decal Expiry date May 2021.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $44,780.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $45,130.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
