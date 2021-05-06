Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 International 4400

395,704 KM

Details Description Features

$30,510

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2014 International 4400

2014 International 4400

Cube Van 27 foot Air Brakes Diesel Power Tailgate

Watch This Vehicle

2014 International 4400

Cube Van 27 foot Air Brakes Diesel Power Tailgate

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 7091851
  2. 7091851
  3. 7091851
  4. 7091851
  5. 7091851
  6. 7091851
  7. 7091851
  8. 7091851
  9. 7091851
  10. 7091851
  11. 7091851
  12. 7091851
  13. 7091851
  14. 7091851
  15. 7091851
  16. 7091851
  17. 7091851
  18. 7091851
  19. 7091851
  20. 7091851
  21. 7091851
  22. 7091851
  23. 7091851
  24. 7091851
  25. 7091851
  26. 7091851
  27. 7091851
  28. 7091851
  29. 7091851
  30. 7091851
  31. 7091851
  32. 7091851
  33. 7091851
  34. 7091851
  35. 7091851
  36. 7091851
  37. 7091851
  38. 7091851
  39. 7091851
  40. 7091851
  41. 7091851
  42. 7091851
  43. 7091851
  44. 7091851
  45. 7091851
  46. 7091851
  47. 7091851
  48. 7091851
  49. 7091851
  50. 7091851
Contact Seller

$30,510

+ taxes & licensing

395,704KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7091851
  • Stock #: BC0033783
  • VIN: 1HTMSAZR8EH023475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0033783
  • Mileage 395,704 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 International 4400 Cube Van 27 foot Air Brakes Diesel Power Tailgate, 9.3L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 6X4, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power windows, white exterior, gray interior, cloth.12.5 foot overall height, 8.5 foot cargo height, Decal Valid to May 2021.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour) $30,510.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $30,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2006 Chrysler 300 C ...
 0 KM
$10,450 + tax & lic
2006 Ford Econoline ...
 221,738 KM
$18,510 + tax & lic
2009 Ford F-550 Crew...
 79,851 KM
$43,710 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory