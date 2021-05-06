+ taxes & licensing
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

2014 International 4400 Cube Van 27 foot Air Brakes Diesel Power Tailgate, 9.3L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 6X4, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power windows, white exterior, gray interior, cloth.12.5 foot overall height, 8.5 foot cargo height, Decal Valid to May 2021.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour) $30,510.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $30,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
