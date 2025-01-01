Menu
2014 International 7500 Vactor 2100 Series Vacuum Truck, powered by a 9.3L 6-cylinder diesel engine, automatic transmission, and 6x4 drivetrain. Outfitted with a Vactor 2100 Series vacuum system powered by a John Deere auxiliary engine (APU). Features include a water blast diagnostic panel, handgun pressure wand, Vactor thermoplastic components, rear signal arrow board, and multiple switch controls (strobe, off-road, fan overboard, master, and diff lock). Also includes storage compartments, cruise control, air brakes, AM/FM radio, and a grey cloth interior. GVWR rated at 26,308 KG (58,000 LB). Overall dimensions: 377 long × 89 wide × 112 high. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $128,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $129,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2014 International 7500

98,817 KM

$128,810

+ taxes & licensing
2014 International 7500

Diesel 6x4 Vactor 2100 Series Vacuum Truck with John Deere APU

13072306

2014 International 7500

Diesel 6x4 Vactor 2100 Series Vacuum Truck with John Deere APU

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$128,810

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,817KM
VIN 1HTWNAZT5EH498125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0038434
  • Mileage 98,817 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 International 7500 Vactor 2100 Series Vacuum Truck, powered by a 9.3L 6-cylinder diesel engine, automatic transmission, and 6x4 drivetrain. Outfitted with a Vactor 2100 Series vacuum system powered by a John Deere auxiliary engine (APU). Features include a water blast diagnostic panel, handgun pressure wand, Vactor thermoplastic components, rear signal arrow board, and multiple switch controls (strobe, off-road, fan overboard, master, and diff lock). Also includes storage compartments, cruise control, air brakes, AM/FM radio, and a grey cloth interior. GVWR rated at 26,308 KG (58,000 LB). Overall dimensions: 37'7" long × 8'9" wide × 11'2" high. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $128,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $129,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$128,810

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 International 7500