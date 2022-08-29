$86,810+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2014 International 7500
Tandem Dump Truck With Spreader And Front Plow Blade Diesel Air Brake
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$86,810
- Listing ID: 9296107
- Stock #: BC0035440
- VIN: 1HTWNAZT4EH772723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0035440
- Mileage 116,993 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 International 7500 Tandem Dump Truck With Spreader And Front Plow Blade Diesel Air Brake, 9.3L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Engine hours 5565. Certificate and Decal valid to August 2022. $86,810.00 plus $350 processing fee, $87,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
