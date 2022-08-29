Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 International 7500

116,993 KM

Details Description Features

$86,810

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$86,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2014 International 7500

2014 International 7500

Tandem Dump Truck With Spreader And Front Plow Blade Diesel Air Brake

Watch This Vehicle

2014 International 7500

Tandem Dump Truck With Spreader And Front Plow Blade Diesel Air Brake

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 9296107
  2. 9296107
  3. 9296107
  4. 9296107
  5. 9296107
  6. 9296107
  7. 9296107
  8. 9296107
  9. 9296107
  10. 9296107
  11. 9296107
  12. 9296107
  13. 9296107
  14. 9296107
  15. 9296107
  16. 9296107
  17. 9296107
  18. 9296107
  19. 9296107
  20. 9296107
  21. 9296107
  22. 9296107
  23. 9296107
  24. 9296107
  25. 9296107
  26. 9296107
  27. 9296107
  28. 9296107
  29. 9296107
  30. 9296107
  31. 9296107
  32. 9296107
  33. 9296107
  34. 9296107
  35. 9296107
  36. 9296107
  37. 9296107
  38. 9296107
  39. 9296107
  40. 9296107
  41. 9296107
  42. 9296107
  43. 9296107
  44. 9296107
  45. 9296107
  46. 9296107
  47. 9296107
  48. 9296107
  49. 9296107
Contact Seller

$86,810

+ taxes & licensing

116,993KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9296107
  • Stock #: BC0035440
  • VIN: 1HTWNAZT4EH772723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0035440
  • Mileage 116,993 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 International 7500 Tandem Dump Truck With Spreader And Front Plow Blade Diesel Air Brake, 9.3L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Engine hours 5565. Certificate and Decal valid to August 2022. $86,810.00 plus $350 processing fee, $87,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Locking Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2015 Ford F-150 XL S...
 238,500 KM
$12,820 + tax & lic
2000 HYSTER 3 Stage ...
 0 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2006 Ford F-650 Vacu...
 0 KM
$51,850 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory