Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 International TerraStar

Crane Flat Deck 7 foot Diesel 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2014 International TerraStar

Crane Flat Deck 7 foot Diesel 4X4

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Contact Seller

$39,850

+ taxes & licensing

  • 109,613KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4795647
  • Stock #: BC0032492
  • VIN: 1HTKPSKK9EH786911
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2014 International TerraStar Crane Flat Deck 7 foot Diesel, 4X4 6.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X4, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Engine Hrs 6587, Pto Hrs 396.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $39,850.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $40,150.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Safety
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

2005 Workhorse W-Ser...
 123,312 KM
$21,500 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Lcf 550 Fl...
 137,389 KM
$21,730 + tax & lic
2009 Mitsubishi FUSO...
 172,218 KM
$25,420 + tax & lic
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Send A Message