2014 International TerraStar

Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Steel Wheels Convenience tilt steering

Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch Receiver Safety Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag Additional Features Vehicle Stability Control System

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.