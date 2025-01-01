Menu
2014 Isuzu NRR Sweeper Truck with Sprayer & Dump Box, 5.2L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Rear brush, side brush, side dump, front and rear sprayers. Certification and decal valid until June 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $79,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $80,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

17,527 KM

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

VIN JALE5W160E7302754

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0038142
  • Mileage 17,527 KM

2014 Isuzu NRR Sweeper Truck with Sprayer & Dump Box, 5.2L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Rear brush, side brush, side dump, front and rear sprayers. Certification and decal valid until June 2026. $79,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $80,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Tachometer
Trip Computer

Steel Wheels

