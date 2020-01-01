Menu
2014 Jeep Compass

4x4 Sport / North

2014 Jeep Compass

4x4 Sport / North

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$12,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 134,293KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4405101
  • Stock #: AI3497A
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB8ED565803
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Cloth/Vinyl Low-Back Bucket Seats - Dark Slate Gra
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

This fabulous locally-driven and dealer-serviced 2014 Jeep Compass Sport has been maintained in remarkeable condition both inside and out! With very low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a perfect claim-free accident history, this 4X4 Compass Sport represents incredible value at this price point, and truly must be seen and driven to witness the immaculate condition this vehicle has been maintained in, both physically and mechanically! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

