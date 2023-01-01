$12,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2014 Jeep Patriot
2014 Jeep Patriot
4x2 Sport / North
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
141,450KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9551014
- Stock #: 8UTNA51231
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB7ED651231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA51231
- Mileage 141,450 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4