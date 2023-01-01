Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Patriot

141,450 KM

Details

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Patriot

2014 Jeep Patriot

4x2 Sport / North

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Patriot

4x2 Sport / North

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

141,450KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9551014
  • Stock #: 8UTNA51231
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB7ED651231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA51231
  • Mileage 141,450 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 35,150 KM
$40,998 + tax & lic
2009 Mercedes-Benz S...
 105,450 KM
$29,800 + tax & lic
2018 Audi S4 3.0T Te...
 75,550 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory