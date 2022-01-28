$17,540+ tax & licensing
2014 John Deere 1545 Series II
4WD Diesel Lawn Mower
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 8265234
- Stock #: BC0034584
- VIN: 1TC1572XCFT010749
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Yellow
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 John Deere 1545 Series II 4WD Diesel Lawn Mower, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, green exterior, yellow interior, vinyl. 014 John Deere 1545 Series II 4WD Diesel Lawn Mower, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, green exterior, yellow interior, vinyl. $17,540.00 plus $350 processing fee, $17,890.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
