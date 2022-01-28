Menu
2014 John Deere 1545 Series II

0 KM

Details Description

$17,540

+ tax & licensing
$17,540

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 John Deere 1545 Series II

2014 John Deere 1545 Series II

4WD Diesel Lawn Mower

2014 John Deere 1545 Series II

4WD Diesel Lawn Mower

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$17,540

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8265234
  • Stock #: BC0034584
  • VIN: 1TC1572XCFT010749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BC0034584
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 John Deere 1545 Series II 4WD Diesel Lawn Mower, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, green exterior, yellow interior, vinyl. 014 John Deere 1545 Series II 4WD Diesel Lawn Mower, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, green exterior, yellow interior, vinyl. $17,540.00 plus $350 processing fee, $17,890.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

