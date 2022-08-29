Menu
2014 John Deere 27D

0 KM

Details Description

$55,960

+ tax & licensing
$55,960

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 John Deere 27D

2014 John Deere 27D

Excavator Diesel

2014 John Deere 27D

Excavator Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$55,960

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9032569
  • Stock #: BC0035213
  • VIN: 1FF027DXTDG258617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 John Deere 27D Excavator Diesel, yellow exterior, black interior. (Year Unconfirmed). $55,960.00 plus $350 processing fee, $56,310.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

