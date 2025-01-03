$59,500+ tax & licensing
2014 John Deere 350G
LC Excavator Diesel
2014 John Deere 350G
LC Excavator Diesel
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$59,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # BC0037427
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2014 John Deere 350G LC Excavator Diesel, 6 cylinder, yellow exterior, black interior, cloth. Engine model PowerTech PSX 9.0 L,Operating Weight 76557.8lb, Cool-on-demand hydraulic-driven, suction-type fan with remote-mounted drive,
The John Deere 350G LC has a Final Tier 4-certified diesel engine with a PowerTech PSX 9.0 L model and 299.1 horsepower. It also has a diesel particulate filter and diesel oxidation catalyst to reduce particulate matter,The 350G LC has three productivity modes, including a high-productivity mode for moving more material,The excavator has a new hood design, expanded glass, narrow front cab posts, overhead glass, and multiple mirrors.
Shipping length: 37.18 ft
Shipping height: 11.39 ft
Max cutting height: 32.78 ft
Max loading height: 22.77 ft
Max reach along ground: 34 ft
Max digging depth: 22.45 ft
Ground clearance: 0.17 ft
Height to top of cab: 10.31 ft
Width to outside of tracks: 11.13 ft
All measurements and specifications are considered to be accurate but not guaranteed Registration available January 3 2025 $59,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $59,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Repo.com
Email Repo.com
Repo.com
Burnaby
Call Dealer
604-522-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376