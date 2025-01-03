Menu
2014 John Deere 350G LC Excavator Diesel, 6 cylinder, yellow exterior, black interior, cloth. Engine model PowerTech PSX 9.0 L,Operating Weight 76557.8lb, Cool-on-demand hydraulic-driven, suction-type fan with remote-mounted drive, The John Deere 350G LC has a Final Tier 4-certified diesel engine with a PowerTech PSX 9.0 L model and 299.1 horsepower. It also has a diesel particulate filter and diesel oxidation catalyst to reduce particulate matter,The 350G LC has three productivity modes, including a high-productivity mode for moving more material,The excavator has a new hood design, expanded glass, narrow front cab posts, overhead glass, and multiple mirrors. Shipping length: 37.18 ft Shipping height: 11.39 ft Max cutting height: 32.78 ft Max loading height: 22.77 ft Max reach along ground: 34 ft Max digging depth: 22.45 ft Ground clearance: 0.17 ft Height to top of cab: 10.31 ft Width to outside of tracks: 11.13 ft All measurements and specifications are considered to be accurate but not guaranteed Registration available January 3 2025 $59,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $59,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

VIN 1FF350GXADD809694

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0037427
  • Mileage 0

2014 John Deere 350G LC Excavator Diesel, 6 cylinder, yellow exterior, black interior, cloth. Engine model PowerTech PSX 9.0 L,Operating Weight 76557.8lb, Cool-on-demand hydraulic-driven, suction-type fan with remote-mounted drive,
The John Deere 350G LC has a Final Tier 4-certified diesel engine with a PowerTech PSX 9.0 L model and 299.1 horsepower. It also has a diesel particulate filter and diesel oxidation catalyst to reduce particulate matter,The 350G LC has three productivity modes, including a high-productivity mode for moving more material,The excavator has a new hood design, expanded glass, narrow front cab posts, overhead glass, and multiple mirrors.
Shipping length: 37.18 ft
Shipping height: 11.39 ft
Max cutting height: 32.78 ft
Max loading height: 22.77 ft
Max reach along ground: 34 ft
Max digging depth: 22.45 ft
Ground clearance: 0.17 ft
Height to top of cab: 10.31 ft
Width to outside of tracks: 11.13 ft
All measurements and specifications are considered to be accurate but not guaranteed Registration available January 3 2025 $59,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $59,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 John Deere 350G