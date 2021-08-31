Menu
2014 John Deere Skidsteer

0 KM

Details Description

$44,680

+ tax & licensing
$44,680

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 John Deere Skidsteer

2014 John Deere Skidsteer

319E Rubber Track Diesel

2014 John Deere Skidsteer

319E Rubber Track Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$44,680

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7647577
  Stock #: BC0034203
  VIN: 1T0319EATEG271313

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Yellow
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Commercial
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 John Deere Skidsteer 319E, yellow exterior, black interior, vinyl. Engine hours: 1744 $44,680.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $45,030.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

