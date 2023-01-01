Menu
2014 Komatsu D61EX

0 KM

Details Description Features

$97,510

+ tax & licensing
$97,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 Komatsu D61EX

2014 Komatsu D61EX

Crawler Dozer Diesel

2014 Komatsu D61EX

Crawler Dozer Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$97,510

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10530258
  • Stock #: BC0036392
  • VIN: KMT0D102T51B47107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BC0036392
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Komatsu D61EX Crawler Dozer Diesel , 1 door, automatic, AM/FM radio, new Komatsu diesel particulate filter, auto idle shutdown, rear view monitoring system, advanced diagnostic system, efficient cooling system, improved durability, large colour monitor, hydraulically driven cooling fan, selectable working modes ( Power mode, economy mode, high engine idle speed mode, fuel efficiency, long track on ground and oscillating track frame , pat dozer with adjustable pitch, unrrivaled blade visibility, electronic controlled hydraulic system, comfortable ride with heated operator seat, yellow exterior, black interior, vinyl. $97,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $97,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

