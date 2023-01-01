$97,510+ tax & licensing
2014 Komatsu D61EX
Crawler Dozer Diesel
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
- Listing ID: 10530258
- Stock #: BC0036392
- VIN: KMT0D102T51B47107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # BC0036392
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Komatsu D61EX Crawler Dozer Diesel , 1 door, automatic, AM/FM radio, new Komatsu diesel particulate filter, auto idle shutdown, rear view monitoring system, advanced diagnostic system, efficient cooling system, improved durability, large colour monitor, hydraulically driven cooling fan, selectable working modes ( Power mode, economy mode, high engine idle speed mode, fuel efficiency, long track on ground and oscillating track frame , pat dozer with adjustable pitch, unrrivaled blade visibility, electronic controlled hydraulic system, comfortable ride with heated operator seat, yellow exterior, black interior, vinyl. $97,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $97,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
