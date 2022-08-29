Menu
2014 Lexus GX 460

87,350 KM

Details Description

$40,900

+ tax & licensing
$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

87,350KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9068500
  • Stock #: 8UTNA70879
  • VIN: JTJBM7FXXE5070879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA70879
  • Mileage 87,350 KM

Vehicle Description

With its practicality and reliability, the 2014 Lexus GX 460 rewards you every time you slip behind the wheel. High levels of luxurious comfort, intelligent connectivity and advanced safety systems, serve to make every journey one to cherish. Fully equipped with keyless entry and start, rear-view camera, powered heated front seats, power tilting steering wheel, sunroof, heated rear seats, steering wheel controls, and so MUCH more! Come take a look in person TODAY! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

