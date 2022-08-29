2014 Lexus GX 460

$40,900 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 3 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9068500

9068500 Stock #: 8UTNA70879

8UTNA70879 VIN: JTJBM7FXXE5070879

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA70879

Mileage 87,350 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.