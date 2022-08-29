Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Lexus IS 350

105,000 KM

Details Description

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2014 Lexus IS 350

2014 Lexus IS 350

RWD 6A

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Lexus IS 350

RWD 6A

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 9152308
  2. 9152308
  3. 9152308
  4. 9152308
  5. 9152308
  6. 9152308
  7. 9152308
  8. 9152308
  9. 9152308
  10. 9152308
  11. 9152308
  12. 9152308
  13. 9152308
  14. 9152308
  15. 9152308
  16. 9152308
  17. 9152308
  18. 9152308
  19. 9152308
  20. 9152308
  21. 9152308
  22. 9152308
  23. 9152308
  24. 9152308
  25. 9152308
Contact Seller

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9152308
  • Stock #: 8UTNA03308
  • VIN: JTHBE1D22E5003308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA03308
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 Lexus IS350 RWD brings forth luxury, reliability, and performance. A capable sedan that comfortably seats four passengers with updated technology features for added convenience. Features include navigation, rear-view camera, heated leather seats, sunroof, push-start ignition, keyless entry, blind spot warning, Bluetooth and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2014 Lexus IS 350 RW...
 105,000 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi Outl...
 96,100 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T T...
 48,400 KM
$39,988 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory