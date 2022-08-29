$27,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Lexus IS 350
RWD 6A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Lexus IS350 RWD brings forth luxury, reliability, and performance. A capable sedan that comfortably seats four passengers with updated technology features for added convenience. Features include navigation, rear-view camera, heated leather seats, sunroof, push-start ignition, keyless entry, blind spot warning, Bluetooth and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
