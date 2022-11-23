Menu
2014 Lexus IS 350

145,748 KM

Details

$25,821

+ tax & licensing
$25,821

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

AWD 6A

AWD 6A

Location

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$25,821

+ taxes & licensing

145,748KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9444249
  • Stock #: 18UTNA03076
  • VIN: JTHCE1D21E5003076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UTNA03076
  • Mileage 145,748 KM

