2014 Lexus IS 350

$25,821 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 7 4 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9444249

9444249 Stock #: 18UTNA03076

18UTNA03076 VIN: JTHCE1D21E5003076

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ultra White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 18UTNA03076

Mileage 145,748 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.