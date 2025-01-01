$12,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Mazda CX-5
GS FWD at
2014 Mazda CX-5
GS FWD at
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
182,650KM
VIN JM3KE2CY4E0411438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Black clth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA11438
- Mileage 182,650 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2011 Audi Q7 3.0T Prem quattro Tip 49,500 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 88,100 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sport CVT 67,000 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2014 Mazda CX-5