Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV thats ready for any adventure? Check out this well-maintained 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This stylish crossover is perfect for navigating city streets or tackling weekend getaways, all while providing a comfortable and engaging driving experience. With its automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive, youll feel confident in various weather conditions.

This CX-5 GT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Inside, youll find a spacious and comfortable cabin, perfect for both daily commutes and longer journeys. With a reliable gasoline engine and automatic transmission, this vehicle is ready for the road. The odometer reads 209,000 km, reflecting its proven dependability.

Here are a few features that make this Mazda CX-5 GT stand out:

All-Wheel Drive: Provides superior traction and stability, no matter the weather.
Automatic Transmission: Offers smooth and effortless gear changes for a relaxed driving experience.
Spacious Interior: Comfortable seating and ample cargo space to accommodate passengers and their gear.
Stylish Design: Its sleek exterior design gives it a modern look.
Fuel-Efficient: Enjoy impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.

2014 Mazda CX-5

209,000 KM

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing
13108058

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

VIN JM3KE4DY7E0361208

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Check out this well-maintained 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This stylish crossover is perfect for navigating city streets or tackling weekend getaways, all while providing a comfortable and engaging driving experience. With its automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive, you'll feel confident in various weather conditions.

This CX-5 GT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Inside, you'll find a spacious and comfortable cabin, perfect for both daily commutes and longer journeys. With a reliable gasoline engine and automatic transmission, this vehicle is ready for the road. The odometer reads 209,000 km, reflecting its proven dependability.

Here are a few features that make this Mazda CX-5 GT stand out:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Provides superior traction and stability, no matter the weather.
  • Automatic Transmission: Offers smooth and effortless gear changes for a relaxed driving experience.
  • Spacious Interior: Comfortable seating and ample cargo space to accommodate passengers and their gear.
  • Stylish Design: Its sleek exterior design gives it a modern look.
  • Fuel-Efficient: Enjoy impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

