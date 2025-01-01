$11,990+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mazda CX-5
GT
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 209,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Check out this well-maintained 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This stylish crossover is perfect for navigating city streets or tackling weekend getaways, all while providing a comfortable and engaging driving experience. With its automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive, you'll feel confident in various weather conditions.
This CX-5 GT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Inside, you'll find a spacious and comfortable cabin, perfect for both daily commutes and longer journeys. With a reliable gasoline engine and automatic transmission, this vehicle is ready for the road. The odometer reads 209,000 km, reflecting its proven dependability.
Here are a few features that make this Mazda CX-5 GT stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Provides superior traction and stability, no matter the weather.
- Automatic Transmission: Offers smooth and effortless gear changes for a relaxed driving experience.
- Spacious Interior: Comfortable seating and ample cargo space to accommodate passengers and their gear.
- Stylish Design: Its sleek exterior design gives it a modern look.
- Fuel-Efficient: Enjoy impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
