2014 Mazda CX-5

$15,450 + taxes & licensing 2 0 0 , 6 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9021295

9021295 Stock #: 18UTNA63992

18UTNA63992 VIN: JM3KE4DY5E0363992

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aluminum Metallic Mica

Interior Colour Black Lthr

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 18UTNA63992

Mileage 200,625 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.