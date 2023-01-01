Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

45,050 KM

Details Description Features

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

4MATIC Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

4MATIC Coupe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 10661436
  2. 10661436
  3. 10661436
  4. 10661436
  5. 10661436
  6. 10661436
  7. 10661436
  8. 10661436
  9. 10661436
  10. 10661436
  11. 10661436
  12. 10661436
  13. 10661436
  14. 10661436
  15. 10661436
  16. 10661436
  17. 10661436
  18. 10661436
  19. 10661436
  20. 10661436
  21. 10661436
  22. 10661436
  23. 10661436
  24. 10661436
Contact Seller

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
45,050KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10661436
  • Stock #: 8UBNA85656
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB6EN085656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jupiter Red
  • Interior Colour Black Artico
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA85656
  • Mileage 45,050 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4Matic Coupe exists for this reason: To give consumers the feel of a quality luxury coupe without breaking the bank. It's power and handling will not disappoint. It is powered by a turbocharged 2.0L 4-cylinder engine that gives 208 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Features includes are rear-view camera, front power seats, driver memory seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, and a premium sound system with a CD player, automatic wipers, cruise control and more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Bi-Xenon Headlamps

Additional Features

SPORT PACKAGE
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Dark Ash Wood Trim
Parktronic w/ Active Parking Assist
18inch AMG Multi-Spoke w/ MSP or MSX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 45,050 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2015 BMW 335i xDrive...
 158,950 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q7 55 3.0T...
 36,750 KM
$63,463 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory