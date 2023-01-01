$24,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA250
4MATIC Coupe
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
- Listing ID: 10661436
- Stock #: 8UBNA85656
- VIN: WDDSJ4GB6EN085656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jupiter Red
- Interior Colour Black Artico
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 45,050 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4Matic Coupe exists for this reason: To give consumers the feel of a quality luxury coupe without breaking the bank. It's power and handling will not disappoint. It is powered by a turbocharged 2.0L 4-cylinder engine that gives 208 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Features includes are rear-view camera, front power seats, driver memory seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, and a premium sound system with a CD player, automatic wipers, cruise control and more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
