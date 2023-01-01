Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz E350

158,350 KM

Details Description

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2014 Mercedes-Benz E350

2014 Mercedes-Benz E350

4MATIC Sedan

2014 Mercedes-Benz E350

4MATIC Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

158,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9975977
  • Stock #: 8UTNA04568
  • VIN: WDDHF8JB8EA804568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA04568
  • Mileage 158,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Get carried away in the 2014 Mercedes-Benz E350 4MATIC Sedan. From its gorgeous exterior, to its world-class levels of luxury and craftsmanship, to its intelligent technology, the E350 anticipates your every need, and surpasses your expectations at every turn. Fully equipped with Navigation, back-up camera, keyless entry, heated seats, sunroof, push start ignition, and MUCH more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

