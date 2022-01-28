2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

$39,740 + taxes & licensing 2 2 1 , 7 6 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8236866

8236866 Stock #: BC0034609

BC0034609 VIN: WDABF3CC0E9573906

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 221,763 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Convenience tilt steering Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Locking Differential Front side airbag Automatic Load-Leveling Vehicle Anti-Theft Electronic Brake Assistance Vehicle Stability Control System Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.