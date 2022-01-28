$39,740+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Armoured 3500 144-inch Wheelbase Diesel Cargo Van
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$39,740
- Listing ID: 8236866
- Stock #: BC0034609
- VIN: WDABF3CC0E9573906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 221,763 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Armoured bullet proof 3500 144-inch. WheelBase Diesel Cargo Van, 3.0L, 2 door, Automatic, RWD, Cruise Control, Air conditioning, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $39,740.00 plus $350 processing fee, $40,090.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
