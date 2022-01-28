Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

221,763 KM

Details Description Features

$39,740

+ tax & licensing
$39,740

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Armoured 3500 144-inch Wheelbase Diesel Cargo Van

2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Armoured 3500 144-inch Wheelbase Diesel Cargo Van

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$39,740

+ taxes & licensing

221,763KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8236866
  • Stock #: BC0034609
  • VIN: WDABF3CC0E9573906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 221,763 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Armoured bullet proof 3500 144-inch. WheelBase Diesel Cargo Van, 3.0L, 2 door, Automatic, RWD, Cruise Control, Air conditioning, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $39,740.00 plus $350 processing fee, $40,090.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
tilt steering
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Front side airbag
Automatic Load-Leveling
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

