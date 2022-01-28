Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

125,207 KM

Details Description Features

$39,810

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 144-inch. Wheelbase Diesel With Ramp

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 144-inch. Wheelbase Diesel With Ramp

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 8265237
  2. 8265237
  3. 8265237
  4. 8265237
  5. 8265237
  6. 8265237
  7. 8265237
  8. 8265237
  9. 8265237
  10. 8265237
  11. 8265237
  12. 8265237
  13. 8265237
  14. 8265237
  15. 8265237
  16. 8265237
  17. 8265237
  18. 8265237
  19. 8265237
  20. 8265237
  21. 8265237
  22. 8265237
  23. 8265237
  24. 8265237
  25. 8265237
  26. 8265237
  27. 8265237
  28. 8265237
  29. 8265237
  30. 8265237
  31. 8265237
  32. 8265237
  33. 8265237
  34. 8265237
  35. 8265237
  36. 8265237
  37. 8265237
  38. 8265237
  39. 8265237
  40. 8265237
  41. 8265237
  42. 8265237
  43. 8265237
  44. 8265237
  45. 8265237
  46. 8265237
  47. 8265237
  48. 8265237
  49. 8265237
  50. 8265237
Contact Seller

$39,810

+ taxes & licensing

125,207KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8265237
  • Stock #: BC0034635
  • VIN: WD3BE7DC3E5832699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 125,207 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144-inch. Wheelbase Diesel With Ramp With Ramp, 2.1L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, grey exterior, black interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal until February 2023. $39,810.00 plus $350 processing fee, $40,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
SPLASH GUARDS
High intensity discharge headlights
Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
tilt steering
Rain Sensing Wipers
Locking Differential
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2014 RAM Cargo Van W...
 170,628 KM
$14,670 + tax & lic
2014 RAM Cargo Van W...
 128,721 KM
$16,880 + tax & lic
2011 Volvo VNL Day C...
 244,038 KM
$43,850 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory