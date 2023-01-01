Menu
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

155,500 KM

Details Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

155,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10433610
  • Stock #: 8UBNA38656
  • VIN: WMWZB3C50EWR38656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA38656
  • Mileage 155,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Lights Package

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Comfort Access
Black Roof and Mirror Caps
6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Steptronic Paddles
No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 3yr/50k (Offered Until 07.01.2017)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

