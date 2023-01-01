$14,998+ tax & licensing
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
155,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10433610
- Stock #: 8UBNA38656
- VIN: WMWZB3C50EWR38656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Light White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA38656
- Mileage 155,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Lights Package
Additional Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Comfort Access
Black Roof and Mirror Caps
6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Steptronic Paddles
No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 3yr/50k (Offered Until 07.01.2017)
