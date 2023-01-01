$48,710+ tax & licensing
604-522-7376
2014 Mitsubishi FUSO FE
Refrigerated Cube Van
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$48,710
- Listing ID: 9694315
- Stock #: BC0035696
- VIN: JL6AMC1AXEK000172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Mitsubishi Fuso FE Refrigerated Cube Van, 3.0L, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until February 2024. $48,710.00 plus $350 processing fee, $49,060.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
