2014 Mitsubishi FUSO FE

0 KM

Details

$48,710

+ tax & licensing
$48,710

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Refrigerated Cube Van

Refrigerated Cube Van

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$48,710

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9694315
  • Stock #: BC0035696
  • VIN: JL6AMC1AXEK000172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0035696
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mitsubishi Fuso FE Refrigerated Cube Van, 3.0L, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until February 2024. $48,710.00 plus $350 processing fee, $49,060.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Automatic Load-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

