2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Tilt Steering Column

tilt steering

Rear Wiper

Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

High intensity discharge headlights Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Windows rear window defogger

Additional Features Cargo Net

Locking Differential

Subwoofer

Cargo Area Cover

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID

Telescopic steering column

Front side airbag

Front Heated Seat

Side Head Curtain Airbag

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Electronic Brake Assistance

Cargo Area Tiedowns

Load Bearing Exterior Rack

Vehicle Stability Control System

Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate

4WD/AWD

Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.