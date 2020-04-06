Menu
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT S-AWC With 3rd Row Seating

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT S-AWC With 3rd Row Seating

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$15,830

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,526KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4846014
  Stock #: BC0032506
  VIN: JA4JZ4AX5EZ603391
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT S-AWC With 3rd Row Seating, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, push start, bluetooth, eco mode, heated seats, powered seats , automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, grey exterior, black interior, leather.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $15,830.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $16,130.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Rear Wiper
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • High intensity discharge headlights
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • Locking Differential
  • Subwoofer
  • Cargo Area Cover
  • ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Front Heated Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Load Bearing Exterior Rack
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

