2014 Nissan Altima

112,778 KM

Details Description Features

$10,850

+ tax & licensing
$10,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2.5 SL

2.5 SL

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$10,850

+ taxes & licensing

112,778KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7083601
  • Stock #: BC0033454
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP5EN261374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,778 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL, 2.5L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, usb, aux, push start, backup camera, bluetooth, remote start, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, grey exterior, black interior. $10,850.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $11,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Locking Differential
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

