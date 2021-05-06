2014 Nissan Altima

$10,850 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 7 7 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7083601

7083601 Stock #: BC0033454

BC0033454 VIN: 1N4AL3AP5EN261374

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 112,778 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Windows rear window defogger Additional Features Locking Differential SPLASH GUARDS Driver Power Seat Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Vehicle Stability Control System Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Power Sunroof/Moonroof Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.