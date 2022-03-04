Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

120,919 KM

Details

$21,199

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,199

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SL V6 4x4 at

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SL V6 4x4 at

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Contact Seller

$21,199

+ taxes & licensing

120,919KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8641304
  • Stock #: BL1210A
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM3EC670517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonlight White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BL1210A
  • Mileage 120,919 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2015 Jeep Wrangler S...
 123,294 KM
$34,541 + tax & lic
2018 Audi S5 3.0T Te...
 118,966 KM
$43,811 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 29,613 KM
$19,142 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory