Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Nissan Sentra

174,438 KM

Details Features

$8,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Nissan Sentra

1.8 S CVT

Watch This Vehicle
12490744

2014 Nissan Sentra

1.8 S CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 12490744
  2. 12490744
  3. 12490744
  4. 12490744
  5. 12490744
  6. 12490744
  7. 12490744
  8. 12490744
Contact Seller

$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,438KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP6EL632808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Met
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 174,438 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Metallic/Pearl Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2021 Honda CR-V LX 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Honda CR-V LX 4WD 23,279 KM $30,980 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Civic Sedan SPORT-B CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Honda Civic Sedan SPORT-B CVT 61,711 KM $27,980 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Leaf S for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 Nissan Leaf S 139,481 KM $7,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2014 Nissan Sentra